GRAND RAPIDS — The nonprofit ArtPrize is calling it quits after 13 years, handing its assets to a new public-private partnership.

ArtPrize founder and Chair Rick DeVos — grandson of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos — said in a Thursday afternoon statement that the group is “winding down operations” after 13 years.

ArtPrize is an annual art contest held in downtown Grand Rapids for nearly three weeks each fall. It was founded in 2009.

