Grand Rapids Ballet announces marketing director

Former Grand Rapids Ballet student Jessica Meldrum was named as the organization’s marketing director.

“I am honored to join a passionate group of talented dancers and dedicated professionals at Grand Rapids Ballet, combining my lifelong love of ballet with my professional career,” Meldrum said. “I look forward to advancing the organization’s story across Grand Rapids and beyond.”

Meldrum has 10 years of experience in the marketing and communications profession, which includes strategic communications, media and public relations, and digital marketing.

She is on the West Michigan Public Relations Society of America’s board of directors and is certified in crisis communication through the Public Relations Society of America.

Meldrum also is an adjunct professor in the communications department at Grand Valley State University.

She studied classical ballet for 17 years, beginning at the Grand Rapids Ballet and went on to companies across West Michigan and the United States, including Lakeshore Ballet Arts, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, Anaheim Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Ballet Austin.

“We are so excited to welcome Jessica to the Grand Rapids Ballet,” said Glenn Del Vecchio, executive director of Grand Rapids Ballet. “Her experience in communications, public relations and marketing are going to elevate the Grand Rapids Ballet as we embark on our 50th anniversary. Her experience as a dancer will help shape how we talk about our art and how it impacts our community.”

Meldrum earned her master’s degree in communications and her bachelor’s degree in communication studies from GVSU.