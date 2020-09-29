Grand Rapids Public Library set to reopen next month

The Grand Rapids Public Library will reopen all of its locations starting Oct. 12.

There will be a limited number of patrons in the buildings at a time for up to 30 minutes. GRPL also will provide limited services to the public, including:

Library account assistance

Public computers and Wi-Fi

Reference questions

Holds pickup

Free printing, copying and faxing

Material browsing in the stacks at all branch locations. The Main Library’s stacks will be closed but will offer a retrieval service.

Research by appointment only in the Grand Rapids History and Special Collections Department

GRPL To Go Curbside pickup at select locations

Virtual programs

Visitors and staff will be required to wear a mask upon entry and social distancing will be required. Plexiglass shields and signages will be installed. The libraries’ hours will be reduced.

The complete GRPL reopening plan is available at grpl.org/reopen.