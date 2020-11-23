Grand Rapids Public Library shifts to curbside pickup

The Grand Rapids Public Library temporarily ended in-person library services Monday and began its to-go curbside service.

“We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” GRPL Director John McNaughton said. “Moving to a curbside-only model is our way of mitigating the spread of the virus in the community and keeping our staff and patrons safe while still being able to access library material.”

Patrons can place up to 25 holds in their GRPL account in advance, and they will be contacted to pick them up via car or walk up at any library location. Library patrons will have up to 14 days after being notified to pick up their holds.

The curbside pickups will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Fridays, the Main, Madison, Van Belkum, West Side and Ottawa Hills branches will offer curbside pickups from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Saturdays, curbside will be available at Main, Seymour, West Leonard and Yankee Clipper from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The library will offer free printing services for patrons. Patrons can submit a document through a form and the library will print it and make it available for curbside pick-up. Job seekers can use the free résumé review service to get help finding a job.

Additionally, GRPL will offer a variety of digital options , including online library card signup and access to free eBooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, streaming movies, tv shows and music.

Learning resources such as Lynda, Creativebug, Ancestry and more also are available online for free with a GRPL library card.