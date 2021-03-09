Grand Rapids Public Museum announces new chair of foundation board of trustees

The Grand Rapids Public Museum named Varnum attorney Linsey Gleason the chair of the Grand Rapids Public Museum Foundation board of trustees.

Gleason has been serving as a trustee for the board of the foundation — an organization that helps to fund the museum’s programs and exhibits through donations and contributions — for more than five years.

“I’m humbled to be a part of this exceptional organization and look forward to continuing to serve the museum alongside the unparalleled and dedicated staff, trustees and volunteers,” she said. “Nowhere else do I feel as connected to our community’s history or as inspired about our future.”

As partner and attorney at the law firm’s Grand Rapids office, Gleason specializes in estate and tax planning, trust administration, guardianships and conservatorships, elder law and special needs planning.

Along with serving on the board of trustees, Gleason currently serves on the board of directors for Senior Neighbors Inc. and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Whitewater, Inc. Campaign Cabinet and the Grand Action 2.0 Advisory Committee.

“As we look forward to the future of the museum, we are confident Linsey’s involvement will be an integral part of serving our community in the broadest possible sense,” said Dale A. Robertson, GRPM president and CEO. “We appreciate her willingness and engagement in leading one of our city’s legacy assets.”