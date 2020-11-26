Grand Rapids Public Museum staff recognized for flood assistance

Six Grand Rapids Public Museum staff members were honored with the Clean Up Warriors Award by the Michigan Museums Association.

Stevie Hornyak, exhibits specialist; Sarah Humes, associate registrar; Kelsey Laymon, curatorial assistant; Monica Taylor, curatorial assistant and photographer; Jake Van Wyk, collections technician; and Holly Waldenmeyer, registrar and collections manager, were recognized for their assistance in the cleanup efforts at the Midland Area Historical Society and the Sanford Centennial Museum this spring after two dams failed in the Midland area, causing the museums to flood.

“It was an incredible opportunity to use our knowledge and skills to help the Midland Area Historical Society and the Sanford Centennial Museum when the flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic were causing mass devastation. Our team joined forces with their staff to care for and save as many artifacts and records as possible,” Humes said. “On behalf of all of us from the GRPM that are receiving the Clean Up Warriors Award, we want to thank MMA for this recognition.”

Michigan Museums Association (MMA) presents awards to members of programs, exhibits and to individuals who made an impact during the year.

The winners were honored during an awards ceremony on Zoom last week.

“Congratulations to the team members of the GRPM staff for receiving this recognition for their efforts,” said Dale Robertson, president and CEO of the museum. “This work, all voluntary, was done under very difficult circumstances, in the midst of a pandemic. Their dedication to our community, state and museums does not go unnoticed.”