Grand Rapids Symphony president to retire

The president of the Grand Rapids Symphony will retire after nearly four years of service.

Mary Tuuk Kuras, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony, recently announced her retirement, effective Dec. 31.

Tuuk Kuras, appointed president in January 2019, said she is stepping down to spend more time with her family and pursue personal interests.

“Mary has administratively led the Grand Rapids Symphony through a critical chapter, and we are grateful for her leadership,” said Luis Avila, board chair of the Grand Rapids Symphony. “Her unique blend of business leadership experience, passion for the symphony’s mission and love of people has propelled the symphony to a bright future.”

Before joining the symphony, Tuuk Kuras served as chief compliance officer/senior vice president of properties and real estate at Meijer. Prior to that, she spent 19 years in positions of increasing executive responsibility at Fifth Third Bank.

She is a classically trained musician who sings professionally and also plays the organ, piano and violin.

“It has been an honor to pair my personal passion for music with my profession in my final career stage prior to retirement,” Tuuk Kuras said. “Serving the symphony stakeholders and West Michigan community has been pure joy, and my heart sings as I look forward to the symphony’s future innovation, financial stability and vibrancy. I am incredibly proud of our gifted musicians and talented administrative team and ask the members of our symphony family and West Michigan community to offer them full support and advocacy in this next chapter.”

Tuuk Kuras plans to remain in a transitional role with the symphony after her retirement.

The symphony board of directors will form a search committee led by Renee Tabben, board chair-elect, to find Tuuk Kuras’ successor.

“The symphony would simply not have thrived as it did during COVID had it not been for Mary’s steadfast and caring leadership. On behalf of the board of directors, we thank Mary for her leadership and dedication and wish her all the best as she pursues retirement,” Avila said.