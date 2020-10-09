GRPL to launch mobile library

The Grand Rapids Public Library will launch a mobile library Saturday to benefit those who cannot visit the library’s eight locations.

The mobile library will make three neighborhood stops:

Hispanic Center of West Michigan, 1204 Grandville Ave. SW – 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays

Boys & Girls Club Seidman Center, 139 Crofton St. SE – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays

LINC Up, 1167 Madison Ave. SE – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

More neighborhood stops will be added in the future. The mobile library also will travel to community and outreach events throughout the city.

Patrons will be able to pick up and check out materials, access the internet, receive resources such as a large-print collection and technology troubleshooting. Classroom resources also will be available for teachers and students.

For more information about the Grand Rapids Public Library’s mobile library, visit grpl.org/mobilelibrary.