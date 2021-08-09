Gun Lake Casino unveils online sportsbook

Through a partnership with Parx Casino, Gun Lake Casino launched its online sportsbook in Michigan on the Kambi platform.

Announced last week, the casino’s online sportsbook will allow players to have access to bet on U.S. and international sports, including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, golf, hockey, soccer, mixed martial arts, tennis and more.

Individuals in Michigan can register by visiting Gun Lake Casino’s website. The online sportsbook offers perks and bonuses, including risk-free bets, free bets, odds boosts and profit boosts. New customers can receive up to $750 in risk-free bets as site credits.

“We are thrilled to announce the official debut of Gun Lake Casino’s online sportsbook. Our dedication to providing an exceptional sports betting experience has now been expanded to a convenient and accessible service online,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino.

“The combination of our partnership with Parx Casino and the Kambi platform has allowed us to create an online sports betting option that reflects Gun Lake Casino’s unsurpassed standards. We could not be more excited to provide players with the latest high-quality sportsbook in the state of Michigan.”