Gun Lake Casino celebrates 10th anniversary with promotions, festivities

Gun Lake Casino is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, and all month long, it will be offering promotions of more than $400,000 in giveaway prizes and festivities for casino guests.

The prizes are 2021 Cadillacs and Mercedes, free slot play, free table bets, Appliqués Gift Shop offers, bonus drawing entries, reward point multipliers and dining vouchers.

The promotions also include:

Every Thursday during the month, guests can win up to $5,000 cash each hour from 1-3 p.m.

Every Saturday from 5-9 p.m., 10 2021 Cadillac XT4s will be available with the Cash and Cadillacs promotion.

On Monday, 12 guests will have the chance at $500 from 1-3 p.m.

To conclude the month of winning, the grand and final promotion Benz & Bucks takes place from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 28 with the chance to earn $10,000 and $30,000 cash prizes, a 2021 Mercedes GLC 300 SUV or a 2021 Mercedes GLC 300 Coupe.

The restaurants and bars are open at the casino, featuring happy hour from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Reservations are required for all dining locations.

“There is no better way to celebrate this anniversary than a month of giveaways for our guests,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “We are excited to move forward into another decade of business with those who matter most.”

For 10 years, there have been several giveaways through the casino’s promotions and gaming services, including 184 vehicles, nearly $10 million in bonanza bucks jackpots and over $577.4 million in jackpots.

The casino offers 156,000-square-feet of gaming and additional amenities, including over 2,200 slot machines, 50 table games and a sportsbook. There also are nongaming amenities with a 225-seat café, a 300-seat buffet, and multiple bars, lounges and live entertainment.

The casino is undergoing a $100 million expansion that will be completed in the summer. The expansion will increase gaming offerings by providing 450 more slot machines, 12 new table games and a larger nonsmoking area. In total, 72,000 square feet will be added to the existing 156,000-square-foot facility.

“For 10 years and counting, we have focused on the most important aspect in the gaming industry — the needs of our guests and team members,” Semola said. “We strive to provide a memorable experience for all. This milestone has been achieved through the dedication and devotion of the Gun Lake Tribe, our team members and our loyal guests. We are exceptionally proud of the transformation of our business over the past decade.”