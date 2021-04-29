Gun Lake Casino reveals new dining and entertainment options

Gun Lake Casino unveiled the lineup for two restaurants and entertainment spaces, which is included in its most recent $100 million expansion project.

Shkodé Chophouse, 131 Sportsbar & Lounge and CBK are the new establishments scheduled to open at the end of the summer.

“We are pleased to share the finer details of Gun Lake Casino’s latest expansion,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino. “At Gun Lake Casino, we aspire to deliver an unsurpassed entertainment experience in Michigan, and these new signature brands symbolize just that. Following the inspiration of our new executive chef Josef Huber, the future of Gun Lake Casino’s dining establishments will bring a completely new level of fun and entertainment to our guests.”

Shkodé is the Pottawatomi word for fire. The restaurant will offer flame-grilled steak, seafood and other American cuisine. There also will be artisan-crafted cocktails and an extensive list of wine selections on the menu.

131 Sportsbar & Lounge will feature a menu with margaritas on tap and bar food. The venue will have live music, comedy and sports entertainment. Guests will be able to watch sports games on floor-to-ceiling LED video walls with 180-degree panoramic views. It will feature over 28 million pixels and 1,000 square feet of HD viewing surface. In the warmer months, patrons can watch games on the patio area, which will be heated by an open-air fire pit.

Craft, bar and kitchen define CBK. It will be Gun Lake Casino’s newest tap house that will display over 100 kegs stacked in a floor-to-ceiling glass keg. Guests can get locally crafted beer with a blend of malt and hops.

The tap house will have craft cocktails, gourmet burgers, homemade sausage and farm-to-table dishes.

The expansion will provide over 200 new employment opportunities in a variety of departments. Positions will be posted in the coming weeks and roles are available for all experience levels.

The total investment in the Gun Lake Casino property expansion is $415 million so far. The total expansion will add 72,000 square feet to an existing 156,000 square foot facility. New building space was added south toward 129th Avenue to enlarge the gaming floor.

Gaming offerings will increase by providing 450 more slot machines, a new electronic table games area featuring 40 gaming positions and a larger nonsmoking area.