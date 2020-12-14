Gun Lake Tribe distributes $5.7 million to state and local governments

Gun Lake Tribe paid a total of $5,756,234 in fall revenue sharing to local and state governments, the lowest ever for Gun Lake Casino in a six-month period.

The state of Michigan received $3,293,020 and the local revenue sharing board received $1,475,308. GLIMI, an economic development entity, received $987,906. The figures were calculated from the electronic gaming revenues reported from April 1 to Sept. 30.

“The tribe’s commitment to make a positive impact on our local community has never been stronger as we all persevere through the pandemic,” said Bob Peters, chairman of the Gun Lake Tribe. “This distribution would not be possible without the dedication of our executives and team members at the casino. We thank them immensely and congratulate them for helping us surpass $150 million in revenue sharing.”

Since the casino opened in 2011, the Gun Lake Tribe has shared $150,047,785 with state and local governments with over 20 distributions. More than $98 million has been shared with the state of Michigan, which directs the payments to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC, in turn, awards grants to businesses to invest in Michigan and create jobs.

The tribe’s state revenue sharing payments are dependent on the continued preservation of exclusive gaming rights within its competitive market area as defined by the tribal-state gaming compact, which also includes statewide expansion of certain lottery games. The market area includes the cities of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing, as well as Kent, Kalamazoo and Ingham counties, among others.

The casino was closed for almost three months at the start of the pandemic. Recently, the hours of operation at the casino were reduced, food and beverage outlets were closed, including sales of alcoholic drinks, and no smoking is allowed. The casino implemented its Play it Safe Initiative and increased sanitation measures to assist in the effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.