Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino

GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County.

The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning for the development on 1,200 acres along the highway, where it has quiety been buying land for years.

Most of the acreage is between 133rd and 128th avenues on the east side of U.S. 131. At least one parcel is farther north, at the corner of Reno Drive and West Superior Street in the city of Wayland, and some of the land is west of 131, across the highway from Gun Lake Casino, itself in the midst of a $300 million expansion expected to wrap in 2025.

