Have a Heart GR installation spotlights nonprofits, artists

Have a Heart GR, an art installation that features large free-standing murals and sculptures, is on display as part of the World of Winter festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

The art installation includes 12 colorful 4-by-6-foot heart-shaped artworks by 14 local artists that are displayed at locations including Monroe Center’s social zones, Rosa Parks Circle and in front of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The installations will be on display until Feb. 28.

A dozen nonprofit organizations, many of which are struggling to find sufficient financial and other support during the coronavirus pandemic, are showcased by the Have a Heart GR pieces.

Viewers can scan QR codes posted at the installations to make financial donations to help support the organizations.

“These beautiful artworks provide everyone an opportunity to support local groups helping make Grand Rapids a better place to live and work,” said Barbara Lash, a Grand Rapids artist and creative consultant who imagined and coordinated the installation. “We want to encourage people to think more deeply about the community around them and how they can get more involved in its growth and equity. And we want to shine a light on the folks bringing their hearts to our city every day — artists and community organizations.

“How can you have a heart for all of our community? Well, one way is to actively participate in helping to grow a city that’s caring, accessible and diverse, and that means supporting organizations you believe in and shopping and dining with local, independent businesses.”

The nonprofits and community organizations participating include:

be nice – The West Michigan Mental Health Foundation

Black Book Exchange

Blandford Nature Center

Carol’s Ferals

Church of Social Justice

The Diatribe

Grand Rapids Mutual Aid Network

The Grand Rapids Pride Center

GR Bicycle Coalition

The Hispanic Center of West Michigan

Red Project

The mural artists include:

Sarah Jean Anderson

Eirann Betka-Pope

Tyree Broadway

Shannon Clauda

Sierra Cole

Barbara Danger

Bux Dhyne

Beth Godleski

Kenzi Goss

Tanya Harris & Alex Hassen

Kate Meyer

Monica Stegeman

Renee Therriault