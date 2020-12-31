Holland dance studio acquires new space

Wilson Dance Studio recently relocated to the Washington Square neighborhood of Holland at 436 Washington Ave.

The dance studio was previously located in the shared workspace at Treehuis in downtown Holland. Owner Walker Wilson teaches a variety of dance styles, including swing, hustle, waltz, foxtrot, salsa, bachata and more in the 1,484-square-foot space. Wilson said he will open the space for events, parties and group lessons once it is safe to do so.

“We are very excited to have our own space in Holland after building our student base since 2018,” Wilson said. “This will allow us to offer more classes and flexible lesson times for our students and reach potential new customers while keeping everyone safe and following COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

Wilson has been a dancer for more than a decade. He began his training at Turning Pointe School of Dance in Holland. He also trained at various other studios, including the Arthur Murray International Dance Studio. Wilson has an exercise science degree from Grand Valley State University.

Real estate firm Colliers International West Michigan helped Wilson find the new location.

“A ballroom dance studio was a unique space requirement, but we were able to find Wilson Dance Studio a great building in a popular Holland neighborhood,” said Ty Tanis, an associate with Colliers West Michigan. “We were honored to help them find their first independent space and wish them success going forward.”

The studio will open in 2021 after renovations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson will not be offering group lessons to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and instructors will be required to wear a mask.

For more information, visit the Wilson Dance Studio website.