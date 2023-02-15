Holland has high hopes for Nicole Kidman-led film

Despite slashed screen time for the West Michigan city, Mayor Nathan Bocks and others hope “Holland, Michigan” will help put their town in front of a national audience.

A thriller from Amazon Studios starring Nicole Kidman is slated to film scenes in Holland this April, but several scenes centering on the downtown area and a Tulip Time Festival parade featuring local businesses were reportedly cut from the roster and will be filmed elsewhere.

In mid-January, the announcement that a film led and produced by Kidman made local news headlines, and a public casting call for extras in a series of downtown scenes garnered a massive response.

According to media reports at the time, Extras Casting Director Jenny Rodriquez said she received around 18,000 submissions from people interested in potentially sharing the screen with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

What was slated to be several days of shooting, however, was narrowed to only a few scenes as film staff decided to shoot parade footage outside of Holland.

Now, according to Tulip Time Festival Executive Director Gwen Auwerda, Windmill Island Gardens will be the main focus of April’s filming.

“Nothing will be shot downtown,” Auwerda said, “so local businesses aren’t involved.”

This was a blow for Holland businesses anticipating screen time, as the downtown area does not seem to be slated for a feature.

That said, Bocks is still excited. He hopes the film, titled after his city, will place Holland on a national platform to attract movie buffs and casual tourists.

“I’m anticipating that there are a lot of people that are going to watch this movie and say, ‘I want to go visit that place,’” Bocks said. “I’m hopeful that it’s going to be a great story and people will want to go visit the places that they saw or that they talked about in this movie.”

Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken anticipated an increase in attention on Windmill Island Gardens particularly, as filming takes place there.

“We would expect there to be an increase in tourism due to the movie,” VanDyken said.

“Holland, Michigan” is being directed by Mimi Cave (“Fresh”) with a script by Andrew Sodoroski (“Manhunt”) and will be produced and distributed by Amazon Studios. According to a Feb. 9 article by Deadline, the “Hitchcockian thriller” has added Matthew Macfadyen ( “Succession”) and Gael García Bernal (“Y tu mamá también”) as well as “Belfast” child actor Jude Hill.

While final details of the plot and an anticipated release date have not been announced, a high-profile cast and production by Oscar-winner Kidman and Per Saari (“Big Little Lies”) for Blossom Films among others, will likely make the movie a hit.

Bocks said he thinks Holland’s unique charm and iconic symbols helped put it on the film’s production radar.

“We’ve got not only the icons of the tulips, but also the windmill and the lakefront community and wooden shoes and all of those Dutch aspects that go along with the image that people have in their heads about what Holland is,” Bocks said.

Cheryl Kaletka, president of the board of directors for FellinLove Farm, is anticipating a feature, as FellinLove Farm was contacted by filmmakers to take part in a parade float scene.

The small, nonprofit family farm provides therapeutic outdoor activities, socialization and educational opportunities for people with developmental or other disabilities, including those in assisted living or who may not have access to farm interactions.

Kaletka said, as far as she knows, FellinLove Farm is still slated to appear in the film, although contact with filmmakers has been minimal.

Either way, FellinLove Farm is appreciating its newfound attention to its cause: caring for those of all ages and abilities through hands-on interactions with its cast of farm animals. The farm has already created a suite of T-shirts, which will be worn by farm staff manning the float on-screen, featuring its farm name and Holland, Michigan across the bottom.

Kaletka said even if FellinLove Farm’s float doesn’t end up making it into the final cut of the film, the opportunity and local spotlight on the small operation has been nothing but positive.

The film will also see involvement from the Tulip Time team, as it is involved in assisting the production team on patterns and designs of the authentic Dutch Costumes and teaching their choreographer some of the dance moves, according to Auwerda.

And despite his busy schedule, Bocks is hoping to dip his toe into Hollywood waters this April as well.

“I have made it very clear to the production people through our staff that the mayor is very, very interested in being part of (the film),” Bocks said. “We’ll see what happens with that, whether they’re interested or not.”

Bocks, who was at one time the chair of the Tulip Time Festival and longtime tour guide for the city, said he is “very familiar” with Holland and its history and would be glad to share his knowledge.

“I’ve got about five or six different Dutch costumes, about a dozen different pairs of wooden shoes, and I’ve got a tulip sport coat that I wear. I love that kind of spectacle and really being steeped in the history and the tradition of this community,” he said. “When it (the movie) premieres here in Holland, I am going to be front and center at the very first showing.

“And while the tulips and the wooden shoes and the windmills are phenomenal, we (Holland) are so much more than that. I really hope that this movie gives the world the opportunity to see this wonderful tapestry that we have here at home.”

According to VanDyken, filming is scheduled for April 24, subject to final scheduling.