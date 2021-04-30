Holland Museum hosts fundraiser featuring history of Holland Peanut Store

The Holland Museum will host a virtual fundraiser event called Preserving Our Stories: A Sweet History of Holland Peanut Store on May 20.

The Fabianos are the owners of Holland Peanut Store, at 46 East Eighth St. in Holland. Paul Fabiano and the fourth- and fifth-generation family members will share stories about their family’s history in a video. In addition to storytelling, individuals will be able to meet the family during a live, virtual Q&A session.

“The museum is excited to present the history of the great local family-owned business, Holland Peanut Store,” Holland Museum Executive Director Ricki Levine said. “In addition to being a fun and entertaining evening, this event will help to raise funds to support education initiatives at the museum. This will allow us to continue to engage with and educate the greater Holland community.”

A portion of the ticket sales will support the education department at the museum.

There also will be an opportunity during the event for individuals to make additional donations to support the museum’s work directly benefiting area schools and youth.

Levels of support:

$100 – Friend of the Museum: One goodie bag of carefully selected Holland Peanut Store specialties along with a commemorative gift.

$150 – Museum Partner: Two goodie bags of carefully selected Holland Peanut Store with a commemorative gift.

To register for the event, visit Holland Museum’s website or call Katie Baker (616) 796-3322 by May 12. Tickets are limited.