Indian Trails Golf Course opens for winter recreation

The recreational trail at Indian Trails Golf Course is now open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. for fat-tire biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, weather permitting.

The trail, at 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, features a 3.7-mile fat-tire bike loop and a two-mile cross-country ski and snowshoe loop. Visitors must bring their fat-tire bikes and cross country skis, and also wear face coverings when they are in the clubhouse.

“Opportunities for residents to stay active outside and enjoy our park spaces year-round is a major priority for us,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director. “These winter activities allow visitors to enjoy the beauty of the golf course during a time that it would traditionally be unused.”

The clubhouse is open and staffed from 3-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays for snowshoe rentals.

The use of the trail system is $3 per day. A season pass is $15. Snowshoes, included with admission, are available when the clubhouse is open. Visitors can buy day and season passes online.

Trail maps and rules can be accessed on the Indian Trails Golf Course website.