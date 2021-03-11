John Ball Zoo opening in late March

The public will be able to view different reptiles, primates and amphibians at John Ball Zoo starting March 27.

Visitors will be able to see new animals this season, including triplet red pandas — Rose, Ruby and Willow — and Canadian lynx Yoshi.

John Ball Zoo also will be showcasing a supersized exhibition of more than 30 animals made of toy bricks, including a honey badger and a venomous blue-ringed octopus.

The zoo will have limited guest capacity and there will be mask requirements for guests age 5 and older. Masks will be required at all times, including in outdoor areas. Guests can remove their masks temporarily to eat or drink when at a safe distance from others.

There will be increased cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, hand washing and hand-sanitizing stations.

Tickets will go on sale Friday. Guests are recommended to reserve an online timed-entry ticket to secure their visit time, including members, nonmembers and MI Bridges cardholders (JUMP).

The spring hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.