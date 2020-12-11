Lakeshore Art Festival undergoes changes for 2021

The operations of the Lakeshore Art Festival now will be managed by the city of Muskegon’s Downtown Development Authority.

“Having the DDA house the Lakeshore Art Festival seemed like a natural fit and good addition to our city events department,” said Ann Meisch, city of Muskegon clerk. “The festival has been a great success and has provided a significant positive impact on our downtown businesses and residents.”

The festival, which was overseen by the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, will be moved from the first weekend in July to the last weekend of June for 2021, June 26-27. The dates coincide with the Mercy Health Seaway Run, and both events will be working collaboratively.

“We are excited to work with the Lakeshore Art Festival,” said Bryan Lambert, race director. “The race ends mid-morning, and we are always looking for ways to keep more of our participants in our community. The festival will be a great opportunity for our guests to stick around, shop and enjoy our downtown.”

Since 2014, the festival has generated over $7.2 million for the greater Muskegon area, and funds also have gone to support local nonprofits. Between 55,000-65,000 guests visit the yearly festival, which offers 350 fine art and craft exhibitors, 20 food vendors, children’s activities, street performers and art installations in downtown Muskegon.

The Lakeshore Art Festival ranks as one of the Top 200 Best in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine. It also was recognized won a People’s Choice Award as No. 1 Art Festival in West Michigan and as one of the Best Art Fairs in America by ArtFairCalendar.com.