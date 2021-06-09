Meijer LPGA Classic introduces virtual run and walk event

Michiganders can compete in Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give’s new Virtual Run & Walk Challenge, starting Monday and ending June 20.

Participants can win prizes in four categories — men, women, team and family — by tracking total mileage using their movement tracking app and logging it through Meijer LPGA Classic’s registration page.

Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers in each category. The top three individuals and teams from each category will receive Meijer gift cards; first place will win $500, second place will win $250 and third place will win $100.

For more information, including ticket purchases, visit the Meijer LPGA Classic website. Tickets are $15 per person. Participants who register will receive an event T-shirt, running cap, medal and a breakfast product from Kellogg’s by mail.