Michigan city considering 2-day music fest with marijuana

NILES — A city in southwestern Michigan is considering a buzz-and-beats summer festival.

A promoter has applied for a permit to hold a two-day event in Niles with live music and marijuana vendors. Germaine Redding has proposed July 16-17, but September dates would be more likely as Michigan tries to emerge from the pandemic.

The Niles City Council discussed the issue Monday but didn’t take action. Administrator Ric Huff wants his staff to study the plan and talk to cities that have held similar events, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Alcohol wouldn’t be allowed, but the 24 vendors would include eight with marijuana, according to the permit application. Consumption would be in a designated area.

“It all comes with safety — that’s my main focus for any event,” Redding said. “If people buy a ticket, they expect to come and leave safely.”

The event would be open to people 21 and older and could attract Indiana and Illinois residents who wouldn’t have to drive far to get to Berrien County.

“I think this is a great opportunity,” council member John DiCostanzo said. “It would attract a lot of attention to the city. … If they have really good music and people partying in the park, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”