Museum awards community leaders

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala.

Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.

This year’s winners are:

Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award — Joan Secchia and the late Peter Secchia

Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award — Gayle DeBruyn

Casey Award — Jonathan Wilson

The gala is the museum’s largest fundraiser supporting educational programs and exhibits. Each year, the museum honors leaders who have inspired others through their personal and professional investments in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

The Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to people who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of Grand Rapids. Joan and Peter Secchia were longtime supporters of GRPM, and both served the community, Joan through her years teaching in Rockford and East Grand Rapids elementary schools and Peter in his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award is awarded to a person who demonstrates a commitment to West Michigan, supporting philanthropic organizations and contributing to the area’s cultural, educational and economic health. DeBruyn is a professor and chief sustainability officer for Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, chair of the Collaborative Design and Furniture/Design Studies programs and past president of the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum.

The Casey Award, named after one of the museum’s most dynamic volunteers, Casey Wondergem, highlights public service and serves to encourage continued charitable activity. Wilson, a Kalamazoo native, oversees the second largest region in the state for DTE Energy and works with economic development organizations to further DTE’s mission of becoming an agent for growth in the region.