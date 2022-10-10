Museum wins $260,000 in grants for Indigenous inclusion efforts

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the recipient of two grants totaling over $260,000 to help continue the incorporation of Indigenous perspectives in museum programming and exhibits.

The grants include a one-year grant of $50,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a sum of $212,531.25 over three years from the Wege Foundation.

Thanks to these grants, the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has been able to create a new, full-time position for an Anishinaabe curator, as well as an internship program for local Native American college students.

Jannan Cotto joined the GRPM as the Anishinaabe curator. Her initial work will focus on the Grand River Burial Mounds Interpretation Initiative. The initiative, a partnership between GRPM, the city of Grand Rapids and regional tribes, will allow for expanded public knowledge and appreciation of one of the few surviving Indigenous burial mound groups in the region.

“Constructed during the Middle Woodland period, approximately 2,000 years ago, the burial mounds have endured multiple owners, vandalism and attempts to transform the site into a tourist attraction,” Cotto said. “As the current steward of the mounds, the GRPM has been working with local tribes on developing consensus on how best to care for and interpret this sacred place.

“I look forward to using my experiences in culturally-responsive relationship building and facilitation of participatory program development to help enhance this and other Anishinaabe-focused initiatives at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.”

GRPM also opened applications for its new Collections Native internship, thanks to the aforementioned grants.

The new internship will offer one local, Native American college student the opportunity to work with the GRPM for a maximum of 20 hours weekly. The intern will take on duties and responsibilities supporting the successful completion of grant goals with an emphasis on research, writing, editing, consultation with tribal nations, collaboration with project partners, event planning, and the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act requirements.

A strong candidate for the internship will be over 18 years of age and will ideally have an interest in museum studies, ethnography/cultural anthropology, cultural resource management, history or library sciences.

The Collections Native internship is accepting applications for the winter/spring semester. The deadline for applications is Dec. 2.

In addition to the curator and internship positions, grant funds also cover costs associated with hosting engagement meetings and public activities introducing project findings and the evaluation of the current “Anishinabek: The People of this Place” exhibit, which is slated to be refreshed as part of the GRPM’s expansion and redesign plans.

“The stories of the first people of this place, told in their own words in the Anishinabek exhibit, has been central to the visitor experience at the GRPM’s Van Andel Museum Center since its opening in the early 1990s,” said Dale Robertson, GRPM president/CEO. “It is critical that the museum incorporates Indigenous perspectives into all aspects of the GRPM’s work, including through the exhibits and programs the GRPM hosts now and in the future.”