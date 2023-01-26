New executive director hopes to use business smarts to lead Festival of Arts

As the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts’ 2023 season approaches, its new executive director hopes to reinvigorate the event.

The Festival of the Arts Board of Directors last week welcomed former Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL) Director of Development Missy Summers as the festival’s new executive director.

Summers, a Grand Rapids Community College alum, has 10 years of experience in the banking and finance industry with Bank of America. She most recently served with JAMGL for over seven years as director of development and chief rural officer.

She is also steeped in the volunteer scene in West Michigan, thanks to her work with JAMGL and Bank of America, as well as her experience as a board member for Habitat for Humanity Kent County, as the marketing chair for SCORE of Grand Rapids and as a Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan volunteer.

Summers said she is anticipating the Festival of Arts’ 54th season, and hopes to bring her expertise with community, events management and volunteerism to her new role, where she will manage over 200 volunteers and artists from eight West Michigan counties.

She has fond memories of experiencing the Festival of the Arts many years ago when she first moved to the area and, more recently, with her son, Teddy.

“I usually go to Festival every year,” Summers said. “I remember walking him down when he was very little and talking about the different types of food and the different countries and the background and culture it comes from. I don’t know how much he understood because he was probably about four then, but it was interesting to talk to him about all of it.”

Summers herself is not an artist, and initially had some concerns the Festival board would be looking for a more artistically inclined executive director.

“I would love to say I have this huge, robust history in art,” she said, “but I’m just an art lover. I’m not an artist. I’m very transparent about it. I’m not an artist by trade, I’m not married to one, but I have a lot of arts and culture, and I think that’s where Festival and I can connect, because I don’t need to be an expert on arts.

“I have so many great people already within the festival, generational volunteers bringing their family and their friends, and I can lean on them because they understand the art community. I don’t need that skill set. What I can do is connect us with the local community downtown and engage local businesses and (provide) fund development. That’s something every nonprofit needs and I can do.”

According to Summers, over 250,000 visitors were estimated to have attended the 2022 Festival of the Arts. With her skillset, Summers expects to bring even more to the 2023 season, hoping to focus this year on expanding operations post-COVID and finding ways to include year-round artist opportunities.

“I think it’s an interesting time right now in the art community,” she said. “I think a lot of people are not sure what’s going to happen with ArtPrize and the UICA, so I think Festival has the opportunity to be one of those early leaders in the art community and provide more opportunities to engage with the arts for everyone.”

Summers also looks forward to investing in volunteers, recruiting from new channels and reengaging some who were lost in past years due to COVID-19.

The Festival of the Arts board recently put together a new strategic plan for 2023, which highlights some of the goals it has for the event this year. The goals are:

Broaden community engagement with emphasis on cultural diversity and a variety of abilities and experiences

Attract artists and performers who reflect our growing community

Attract cultural culinary professionals and local restaurants to add to the festival food scene, while retaining the diverse nonprofit organizations that operate food booths during the weekend

Innovate sources of revenue through creative recognition of sponsors and new opportunities for festival visitors to support the event

Increase engagement with the community through the website and social media and build new relationships with community groups and social media influencers

Festival of the Arts takes place the first full weekend of June every year, and is scheduled this year for June 2-4 in downtown Grand Rapids.