Nothing is off the table for new ArtPrize head — including renaming the event

The board of ArtPrize has high hopes that its next leader will inject new life into an event that has seen waning public interest. And for the man tasked with the job, that could even mean renaming the event.

The steering committee for ArtPrize on Wednesday tapped Catlin Whitington, a longtime organizer of South by Southwest, to replace Craig Searer as executive director. Whitington starts March 15, early enough to organize the 2023 competition set for Sept. 14 to Oct. 1.

Whitington, who still lives in Austin but will soon move his family to Grand Rapids, said almost all of his next steps are “TBD,” but anything could be on the table. That includes potentially expanding the organization’s staff, adding new events and experiences, and renaming the public art competition.

