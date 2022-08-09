Online art gallery opens first physical location

A new art gallery will host a grand opening this weekend.

AllArtWorks, an online art gallery, opened its first physical gallery space Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 333 Grandville Ave. SW, with a grand opening planned from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

The location’s grand opening also will double as the first art show taking place at the gallery, or “viewing studio.” To attract attention to its new space, AllArtWorks plans to hold weekly art shows where people can meet the artists, as well as monthly art shows benefiting area charities.

AllArtWorks founder Tyler Loftis created the art-selling platform in 2018 to be online exclusively, but now is debuting a physical space to facilitate connections between artists and buyers.

“AllArtWorks is built to connect people with art and empower them to discover their own tastes,” Loftis said. “Our website exposes people to a variety of artists, and the viewing studio takes it a step further, where the community can experience original art in person, with no pressure to buy. It’s an opportunity to truly connect artists with people in a welcoming environment.”

The new location is a 3,000-square-foot viewing space where visitors can browse works for sale without pressure to buy. In addition to the art on display in the gallery, iPads are available to help visitors search the seller’s entire collection online.

Visitors can request to see anything from the inventory in person for as long as they want.

Artwork is then retrieved from the on-site storage facility for people to view on the spot.

All art continues to be viewable and available for purchase on AllArtWorks’ website.