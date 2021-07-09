Organizations to host inaugural Boston Square Fair in Grand Rapids

Three Grand Rapids organizations are partnering to host the first Boston Square Fair from noon-6 p.m. Saturday in the Boston Square Parklet, 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE.

The Boston Square Neighborhood Association (BSNA), Oakdale Neighbors and Amplify GR are organizing the summer event, which will include activities for kids — a bounce house, face painting and yard games — along with live entertainment from DJ Porsha, DJ Leonard Love and the Mel V Collective. The event is free to the public.

Food and drinks from local neighborhood vendors will be available.

BSNA was founded in 2019 to improve the “quality of life, renew pride and promote community awareness in Boston Square.”

Oakdale Neighbors is a Christian community development organization that was founded in 1996.

Amplify GR is a nonprofit in Grand Rapids that is seeking to widen pathways so more residents can participate in and benefit from neighborhood growth in the Boston Square, Cottage Grove communities and surrounding areas.