'Quick' ArtPrize handoff leaves new organizers with much work, opportunity ahead

A crowd gathers on the public piazza at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids to experience "Fusion," by Caren Mueller and Christian Markwart. The time-based art entry won a $10,000 juried award in the ArtPrize 2022 competition. Courtesy Bryan Esler for ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS — The new operations partners for ArtPrize said they haven’t yet hashed out details of what the event will look like in future years following a “quick” decision to dissolve the founding nonprofit.

But fans of ArtPrize can rest assured that the core identity of the annual event — an open international art competition — will not change, said Tim Kelly, president and CEO of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

ArtPrize said Thursday that the 13-year-old nonprofit would “wind down its operations” and hand off its technology assets to a new public-private partnership between the city of Grand Rapids, DGRI and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

