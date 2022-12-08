‘Reimagined’ ArtPrize 2.0 announces 2023 dates

New leaders have released dates for ArtPrize in 2023, as they work to resurrect the event.

After a surprise announcement that ArtPrize, Grand Rapids’ most iconic annual arts event, was to be dissolved after 13 years, new leaders of the organization are nurturing a fresh perspective in the form of ArtPrize 2.0.

The transition leadership board of ArtPrize 2.0 recently released next year’s event dates. The competition will be held Sept. 14-Oct. 1 in 2023.

ArtPrize 2.0, a public-private partnership formed by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University (KCAD) and the city of Grand Rapids, is encouraging venues, artists, visitors, businesses and arts organizations to start planning for the 2023 event.

More details on ArtPrize 2.0 will be announced in early 2023, as the transition leadership team reimagines how it will look in the years ahead.

According to a release from the city, the new leadership team “believes in the same inquisitive ‘why not?’ approach to the important work that has enabled ArtPrize to evolve.”

“The past work of the founders, sponsors, artists and donors has built a strong foundation that provides a tremendous opportunity for the future of ArtPrize,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “We are so thankful to the founders for their dedication to nurturing this radical concept to the point where it can be gifted to our community.”

The transition board includes Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington, Downtown Development Authority Chair Rick Winn, KCAD President Tara McCrackin, Switch Vice President for Government and Local Affairs Natalie Stewart, Corewell Health Chief Legal Officer David Leonard and Acrisure Benefits Group Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth Michael Verhulst.

“As a board, we want to thank artists, sponsors, donors, venues, families and the whole community for their past support and for their continued interest in the future of ArtPrize. We value this distinctive Grand Rapids event and are committed to an enduring ArtPrize 2.0 future,” Winn said.

ArtPrize 2.0 leaders said they are anticipating a positive outlook for the competition and plan to build on its legacy to create a new version of ArtPrize retaining all the key qualities that have helped it thrive in the past.

“ArtPrize has had an immense impact on our community, and it has become something that uniquely sets Grand Rapids apart,” McCrackin said. “Our goal is to harness the sense of wonder and discovery ArtPrize creates for visitors and build on the sense of challenge, opportunity and community it can create for artists and supporters of the arts.”