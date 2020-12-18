Rosa Parks Circle ice rink opens Friday with restrictions

Skaters will be able to take to the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink starting at noon Friday.

A maximum of 25 skaters will be able skate at a time. Before arriving at the rink, 135 Monroe Center NW, skaters must reserve one-hour blocks of skating time online or over the phone.

Visitors and skaters will be required to wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of distance from others. All skating operations, including check-in and skate rentals, will be outside under tents.

Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use, and there will hand sanitizer stations on-site.

The rink will be open every day from noon-9:30 p.m. until Feb. 21, weather permitting. Christmas Eve will have modified hours, and the rink will be closed Christmas Day.

Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance here or by calling (616) 456-3696, option 1. Admission is $2.