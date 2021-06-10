Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative reveals first exhibit

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau launched the Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative with the purpose of creating a connection between arts and community development after the pandemic isolation.

The initiative aims to highlight the community’s interactive visual, performing, culinary, healing and horticulture arts in public venues. The first exhibition, “Unmasked: Photographic Portraits after 2020,” is on display until Sept. 5 at the Saugatuck Douglas District Library, 174 Center St. in Douglas.

The free exhibit is made up of cellphone photographs that were taken by area residents. Local photographers Kim Zahnow and Scott Sullivan chose the juried cellphone photographs. Other photo entries are shown digitally in the library. Zahnow and Sullivan will lead photography workshops and discussions.

“The ‘Unmasked’ exhibit serves as a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with the people in our communities — to once again see the faces of friends, neighbors and acquaintances who are reminders of the joy found in living where we do,” said Maryjo Lemanski the Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative coordinator. “Our first exhibit is also an ideal way to introduce the new Saugatuck Douglas District Library facility to area residents and visitors.”

The Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative is made up of two committees — the arts and cultural organizations and the community leaders.

“We are thrilled to promote the new Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative to our visitors,” said Lisa Mize, executive director for Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Redefining the Art Coast of Michigan is of vital importance for cultural enrichment and the overall community and economic success of the area.”

The 2021 the Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative schedule of exhibitions, installations and events will include the SiTE:LAB featuring Paul Amenta on July 17 and ARTE:LATINO opening at the Fennville District Library on July 15.