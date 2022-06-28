School of Rock hosts grand opening

A locally owned and operated music school is inviting the public to its grand opening.

School of Rock Grand Rapids will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 2505 Burton St. SE.

The grand opening event will feature live performances by School of Rock Grand Rapids teachers and staff, food and drink by Everyday Chef & Wife, balloon twisting, an “instrument petting zoo” where attendees are welcome to handle and try out different musical instruments, door prizes and drawings.

“Our doors opened in mid-May, and already, we are seeing the positive impact this school has had on our students and within the community,” said Gwen Vryhof Bultema, owner of School of Rock Grand Rapids. “This event will allow us to further introduce ourselves to Grand Rapids and to give our neighbors a sneak peek at how life-changing music can be for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Vryhof Bultema became familiar with the School of Rock program through her 9-year-old nephew, who attended School of Rock Hinsdale in Illinois. The school’s unusual approach to music education interested her and inspired her to open a school in her community.

School of Rock Grand Rapids is managed by Joshua Dreyer, an experienced musician who previously performed with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and Opera Grand Rapids.

“Gwen and Joshua are passionate about their community and providing opportunities for students to further their music education,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “We are delighted to have them lead this franchise, and we look forward to the impact they will have on their students.”

School of Rock provides music education for students of all ages, with divisions for preschoolers, children, teens and adults. The school offers singing, bass guitar, drum, piano and electric guitar lessons for beginner, intermediate and advanced learners, drawing from all styles of rock and roll to help students develop techniques and learn musical theory.

The school’s song-based learning and performance focus has made it a popular educational system and earned it the 2022 Global Franchise Award for Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise for the second year in a row.