Sensory Showtimes returns to Celebration Cinema

Celebration Cinema is relaunching its Sensory Showtimes program, which is designed for individuals and families with special needs, including autism.

Sensory Showtimes presents current movies with modifications, including lower volume, dimmed auditorium lights that can remain on if needed and movies in 2D with open captioning that begin at showtime with limited previews. Cheering, calling out and movement are allowed.

On Saturday, “Tom & Jerry” will be the first movie in the sensory show lineup, and “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown April 10. The movies will start at 10:30 a.m. preceding other regularly scheduled shows.

“When Family Hope Foundation shared the news that Sensory Showtimes are back, it was met with so much enthusiasm,” said Jane Eppard, executive director of Family Hope Foundation. “We are excited to see movies again and to experience the theater with all the special accommodations Celebration Cinema offers individuals with extra needs. Even the news that concessions are open was exciting.

“This has been a marathon. Many families are ready to reengage in a safe environment and experience the sense of community Sensory Showtimes offers. We, as an organization, are delighted to be a part of this wonderful program.”

Sensory Showtimes will only be at select locations. For more information, visit the Celebration Cinema website.

“We aim to create space where people connect with each other and experience great stories together,” said Emily Loeks, director of community affairs for Celebration Cinema. “We hope that sensory shows open the door wider for more in our community to have that experience.”