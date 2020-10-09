Sky Zone reopens Friday

Sky Zone announced it will reopen its doors to the Grand Rapids community at 1 p.m. Friday in compliance with local and national government guidelines.

Sky Zone Grand Rapids will operate with reduced capacity to enable social distancing and enhanced cleaning measures, including daily disinfectant spraying or fogging of the entire park using products that meet the EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

To kick off the reopening, Sky Zone Grand Rapids is offering an online deal of $10 for 90-minute jumps valid on reopening day. In addition, the park will be offering regular-priced Basic, Elite or Ultimate B-Day parties booked from Nov. 9-14 an extra 30 minutes of free play.

Customers also can purchase an all-day access pass to the park’s 18 attractions, including new attractions such as Parkour Blox, Ninja Warrior Course and Wipe Out, among others.

Sky Zone Grand Rapids also offers a new private play experience for small groups. Groups will be able to reserve a time slot for private playtime on attractions throughout the park.

The experience also features hand sanitizer breaks for your group, a check-in process that minimizes contact and a dedicated team member wearing a mask to guide you through the park and ensure social distancing from any other groups.

For the grand opening, Sky Zone is offering the private play experience for 10 guests at $189 for 60 minutes.