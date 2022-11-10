Studio C celebrates theater renovation, return of moviegoers

A West Michigan theater completed a $3 million investment to make the holiday movie season more comfortable.

Studio C announced this week it completed a conversion of its seating to recliners at Celebration Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE in Grand Rapids. The updates, which took four months, also include projection — Xenon projectors — and sound. The renovations come as the movie theater industry is in the midst of a transformational, and difficult, time.

The recliners, also in place at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids, are made by Grand Rapids-based Irwin Seating and also include optional heat settings and swivel tray tables.

“Bringing people together for a truly world-class moviegoing experience is always our goal,” said Studio C Director of Community Affairs Emily Loeks. “Irwin makes the best recliners available in the country. We are lucky to have them in our backyard. We know Celebration Cinema theaters matter to them because it’s where their team comes to enjoy a movie.”

The goal was to have the project finished in time for big holiday movie releases, such as this week’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Strange World,” “Babylon” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water.”

The theater industry is still recovering from the pandemic, which dramatically altered the movie industry, first by cutting off the customer supply with shutdowns and then with production schedules throwing off future releases. The head of the National Association of Theatre Owners John Fithian recently told Business Insider he does not expect the movie supply to return to normal for at least another year.

Those releases need to return to pre-pandemic levels for theaters to start rolling again. In its third-quarter earnings, theater chain AMC Entertainment reported its 12th-straight quarter of losses. One bright side is revenue jumped 27% as customers bought more food and beverages than ever before.

On top of those issues, viewers are now more used to watching new releases from the comfort of their home with the variety of streaming services. Theater companies like Studio C believe amenities, from recliners to expanded food and beverage offerings, can help draw customers back in with the elevated experiences.

It appears to be working. This summer, CNBC reported North American movie theaters made $2.27 billion in tickets, nearly matching the $2.58 billion in the same period in 2019. Blockbusters such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Jurassic Park: Dominion” have likely helped the return.

“There is something kind of cool about it, that people are coming back, that there is a realization that there’s something to the movie theater experience that can’t be recreated in our home,” University of Virginia media studies professor Jack Hamilton said this summer.

Along with its investments in its theaters, Studio C also recently began another phase to its Studio Park development, a $62 million residential tower that will be the fifth-tallest building in Grand Rapids.

“It’s been a bumpy few years, but we are now so pleased to be able to re-invest in significant upgrades to our theater auditoriums that elevate the moviegoing experience,” Loeks said.