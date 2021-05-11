Studio Park announces summer events

The piazza at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids will be the site of Studio C’s summertime outdoor programming beginning in June.

The events include movies, music and fitness activities, hosted by Celebration Cinema, Listening Room, Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse, and GR Sport and Social Club.

“This is more than a 2020 reprise,” said Quinn Matthews, manager of Listening Room and piazza events. “This was always the vision. There will be events and activities taking place multiple times a day, most days of the week. Studio Park’s piazza was designed for activation with a state-of-the-art sound system, digital screen and direct service of food and beverage from 123 Tavern’s outdoor bar. Last year pushed things along and brought focus to outdoor events, Thankfully, this space was ready. We have some strange yet sweet memories of opportunities it provided to gather during a hard year.”

Beginning June 3, Listening Lawn concerts will be held once per week. Artists include the Pink Sky and Earth Radio, presented by Lady Ace Boogie, Jack Droppers, The Accidentals and Luke Winslow King. Tickets can be reserved early at the Listening Room’s website.

In its second year presenting outdoor movies, Sunset Cinema will showcase a series of movie sequels beginning June 2. The weekly movies include “Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets,” “The Naked Gun 2½” and “Pitch Perfect 2.” Tickets are available on the Celebration Cinema website.

Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse is offering daily free outdoor classes for members in the Studio Park piazza. The classes will be $10 for guests, and nonmembers can find more information and register for the classes at Funky Buddha’s website.

“Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse is excited to partner with Studio Park to offer downtown outdoor classes again this summer,” said Larissa Link, program director. “We will keep you safely distanced, and no mask is required when you are on your mat. Students love classes in this great space.”

GR Sport and Social Club will be hosting Backyard Bonanza with a mix of classic yard games including cornhole, ladder ball, bocce ball and more. Games will be played on Monday and Tuesday nights. Late summer registration is still open through June 23; teams and individuals can sign up at GR Sport and Social’s website.

There also will be other events, including Last Gasp Collective, a drag show, River City Improv and other public events.

“We’ve worked really hard to make Studio Park an easy place to meet up, connect with friends and explore the city,” Matthews said. “Parking is easy, and we’ll almost always have music, movies or something else worth your interest going on, both indoors and out.”

For updates on the events, visit Studio Park’s website.