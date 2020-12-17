Tulip Time announces details for 2021 festival

The Tulip Time Festival will undergo some changes next year due to the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will incorporate several events from May 1-9 that will take place beyond downtown Holland. There will be a Tulip Time Artisan Market open between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 1 and 2 outside the grounds of Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road. An in-person or virtual Tulip Time Run will be held from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. May 1 at Kollen Park, 240 Kollen Park Drive.

A new Tulip Immersion Garden will be on display May 1-9 at Dunton Park, 290 Howard Ave. Dutch Marktplaats, which will include a new Dutch dance costume exhibit, will be on display from May 1-8 at the Holland Civic Center Place, 150 W. Eighth St.

Details about the Dutch dance performances, carnival and parades soon will be available. There are no indoor, fixed-seated events planned at this time.

For more information, visit the Tulip Time website.