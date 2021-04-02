Tulip Time Festival unveils new, returning events

The annual Tulip Time Festival, scheduled for May 1-9 in Holland, will return this year with new and recurring events that are in compliance with the updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 guidelines.

Dutch Costume Exhibit & Dutch Market

One of the new events is the Dutch Costume Exhibit, which will feature Tulip Time Dutch dancers who will wear handmade costumes that represent eight of the 12 provinces in the Netherlands. The exhibit will have Dutch Dance artifacts.

There also will be the History of the Tulip Time Posters Exhibit that showcase artists’ artistic interpretation of the festival. Local museums will showcase educational displays. Patrons can order their favorite tulip bulbs and shop for Dutch-inspired goods, as well as Tulip Time merchandise at the Dutch market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1-8 at the Holland Civic Center Place. Timed tickets are required for this event and are available online for advance purchase.

Tulip Time Carnival Midway

The Tulip Time Carnival Midway will return with rides and food for individuals of all ages. There will be social distance measures enforced. The carnival will be located in the north lot of the Holland Civic Center Place. For information about the carnival’s dates and times, click here.

VIP Walking Tours

Individuals can go on a 2-mile tour and, afterward, visit some of the eateries that offer a charcuterie tray, wine tasting and dessert. There also will be a one-hour private reception, which will include the city’s mayor and other locals who will share stories about the festival and the city. Timed tickets are required for this event. Individuals must be 21 or older to participate.

Tulip Time Painting Event

Local artist Carolyn Stich will be hosting two painting classes. One of the classes will focus on painting a contemporary vase with a modern Delft or vibrant tulip design. The other class will encourage students to create a spring-like painting on a canvas of their favorite flower — tulips. No painting experience is necessary.

Yoga in the Tulips

Back to Health Chiropractic will lead three sessions, 60 minutes each. The sessions will incorporate an all-level, gentle yoga flow for beginners and experienced yogis. The three sessions are 10-11 a.m. May 2, 7-8 p.m. May 3 and 7-8 p.m. May 4. Online registration is required.

Pre-festival Tulip Sale

Tulip pots are on sale now through April 14. Each 10-inch pot contains 10 bulbs that will bloom this year and can be replanted next year. There will be no color choices or exchanges. The tulip pot sale is a fundraiser for future Tulip Time programs and events.

Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt

Participants can pick up a scavenger hunt flyer at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, information booths or download a copy here.

Tulip Time 2021 Quilt Raffle

Individuals can purchase tickets for the annual Quilt Raffle from April 15-May 9 for a chance to win a handmade quilt “Happy Tulips.” Tickets will be sold at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau and Apothecary Gift Shop, where the quilt will be on display the week of the festival. The drawing will take place May 10.

Virtual Artisan Market

From April 24-May 9, patrons can shop at the Virtual Artisan Market online for a variety of handcrafted, original pieces by juried artisans from around the country. Some of the offerings include paintings, art glass, pottery, metal sculpture and much more.

For information, tickets and complete festival details visit Tulip Time’s website or call 1 (800) 822-2770.