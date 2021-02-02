Valentine’s Dash 5K to feature new route

Kentwood’s fourth annual Valentine’s Dash 5K will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 13 beginning and ending at East Paris Nature Park, 5995 East Paris Ave. SE.

The race will feature staggered start times, and the 5K route will include the Paul Henry-Thornapple Trail and paved pathways.

“We’re excited to roll out a new route for this year’s Valentine’s Dash 5K that features a great combination of trails and paved pathways in two Kentwood parks,” said Spencer McKellar, race organizer. “Whether you plan to run with your sweetheart or run solo, this 5K is a great way to kick off the holiday weekend and foster a love for running.”

Physical distancing and face coverings will be required at packet pickup. Runners and eventgoers are encouraged to wear Valentine’s-themed costumes.

The fastest men and women in six age categories and the overall winner will receive awards that can be picked up the week after the event at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE, or it can be mailed out if requested.

Participants can register for $25 online until Feb. 12. Registration will include a long-sleeve shirt while supplies last. Same-day registration will be $35. Runners who sign up as a couple will save $5 each.

Proceeds from the event will go to Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry, which provides food and personal care items to community members in need. If participants bring a nonperishable item or monetary donation for Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry, they will be entered to win a special door prize.

The Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers to assist with the event. Those who are interested can sign up online.