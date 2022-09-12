Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place to kick off ArtPrize

1 of 3

Two Grand Rapids performance venues plan to host over 50 artists for ArtPrize 2022.

DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena will open their 2022 ArtPrize exhibitions with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at DeVos Place skywalk, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The opening reception will reveal this year’s art hosted at both venues to the public and will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, as well as several of the artists featured.

The two venues are hosting 51 artists altogether, three of whom will have their works displayed at Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St., and the rest in DeVos Place. Both venues bring together artists from Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, Mexico, India, Nigeria, Kenya, Ukraine, Spain, Cuba and the U.S.

Artworks on display at Van Andel Arena and DeVos include installations, paintings, sculpture, found objects, photography, live music and more.

ArtPrize is an open, independently organized international art competition, which takes place annually in Grand Rapids. It celebrates artists working in all mediums from anywhere in the world, and is open to any creative with an artwork to enter and a venue willing to host it. For 18 days, Sept. 15-Oct. 2, art is exhibited throughout the city in public parks, museums, galleries, storefronts, bars and bridges. ArtPrize awards $450,000 directly to artists, through grants and prizes which the public decides through the ArtPrize website.