Woodland Mall hosts exhibit featuring artists of color and documentary

Woodland Mall will be hosting the LOVE.ART.HISTORY. exhibit and a screening of the documentary “In Between the Trees” over Valentine’s Day weekend in the mall’s center court between Kay Jewelers and Chico’s.

The themes of the three-day event are love, Black culture and Black history to acknowledge and celebrate local artists of color, Black History Month and Valentine’s Day.

The art exhibition by ArtXchangeGR, a West Michigan art resources company, will feature original works of fine art and reproductions by local artists, including Olivia Thorns, Lowell Reynolds and Steven Reynolds. Their artworks can be purchased at the pop-up art exhibition from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are honored to host this timely pop-up art exhibit to lift up local artists of color,” said Cecily McCabe, marketing manager for Woodland Mall. “We appreciate the opportunity to showcase an amazing group of artists and their artwork, which will highlight Black culture and history. Please join us to show these artists some love.”

Individuals can watch Rose Hammond’s documentary “In Between the Trees” across the hall from the exhibit. The film is based on Hammond’s book “Idlewild & Woodland Park, MI (An African American Remembers).”

The documentary shares what life in Idlewild and Woodland Park was like for people of color with the intent to educate youth and individuals of the African American history in the United States. The film is a product of Hammond’s battle with depression and uncertainty during trying times.

“After seeing the racial justice events that occurred throughout our nation last year, many of us made a promise to educate ourselves,” McCabe said. “Presenting this documentary allows Woodland Mall to provide the opportunity for our community to continue engaging in these important conversations.”

The film will be shown repeatedly throughout the day from Friday through Sunday.

Woodland Mall is at 3195 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids. It asks all guests to follow CDC recommendations by using the hand sanitizer stations located throughout the mall, wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing.