WYCE names new leadership, plans sound and tech upgrades for 2023

A community radio station has big plans for the new year.

After months in an interim role, Phil Tower has taken on the mantle of station manager of WYCE, while longtime employee Shane German will take on the task of diversifying the station’s music and programming.

Tower was previously director of news and programming at WOOD AM/FM Radio.

“My new role is actually a bit of deja vu for me because I served as station manager for WYCE from the summer of ‘95 through the end of ‘98,” Tower said.

A West Michigan broadcasting veteran, Tower has been on air for over 25 years. Following the departure of previous station manager Jess Martin, Tower returned to WYCE as interim station manager in April 2022.

Tower said he originally intended to find a new manager, but that never panned out.

“(I had) a goal of trying to find a station manager (but) after several interviews, and really rolling up my sleeves and seeing all the work that had to be done here, I decided I wanted to stick around and make sure this stuff got done,” Tower said. “Quite honestly, I was really impressed by the team that was here. I still do have a lot to learn, getting caught up because I haven’t been in this role for 25 years, but it’s an exciting time to be here because this type of radio is more unique and more valuable than ever before.”

As WYCE station manager, Tower will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, managing the station’s budget, supervising staff and leading development efforts.

While Tower gears up for his new role, German added programming director to his music director title.

“I started here as a volunteer actually back in 2016 when I first moved to Grand Rapids,” German said. “I fell in love with the station, having had about 20 years in the music industry at markets like New York and Washington D.C. I fell in love with the community aspect of it, started as a volunteer then worked up to just a few hours a week as an operations assistant and then took over as music director in 2018.

“This new role of music and programming director will allow me to keep working on diversity in our music selections (and) provide opportunities for underrepresented musicians in the community to be seen and heard.”

German said he’s excited to continue his work and looks forward to partnering with local organizations and musicians to get new West Michigan music on the air.

Prior to his work with WYCE, German worked as an artist and label manager at SoundExchange and served as head of artist and label relations at Believe Digital. He also sat on the board of governors of the Washington, D.C. chapter of The Recording Academy and currently serves as a board member for the Michigan Music Alliance.

In his new role, German will oversee the diversification of WYCE’s music and programming lineup, train and onboard new on-air volunteer programmers, work with local, regional and national recording artists and expand the station’s listenership. He also plans to continue partnering with local organizations to provide a platform for underrepresented voices in the community.

“I want to represent our community musically,” German said. “When I look out my window, I see refugees, I see queer and trans people, I see Spanish speakers, I see students, I see retirees, I see people from India. We have a very culturally diverse community here, and I try very hard to (add music) to our library to represent everyone that makes up the Grand Rapids community.”

WYCE, 88.1 FM, is a core department of Grand Rapids Community Media Center, a media hub which includes GRTV, The Rapidian and Wealthy Theater. As West Michigan’s only independent community radio station, WCYE prides itself on connecting listeners to independent musicians in their communities.

“The amazing thing about WYCE is that they’re human beings that are curating these shows,” Tower said. “Shane reaches out to bands at the hyper-local level. Without a local station like WYCE to showcase these musicians, they really wouldn’t have anywhere else to turn other than social media.”

What’s next for the station in 2023? German and Tower said the 23rd annual Jammie Awards are coming Feb. 24 to the The Intersection. New sounds also will come to the studio as Tower focuses on upgrading WYCE’s technical equipment and begins training a new class of on-air programmers.