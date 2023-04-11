Access to credit may tighten, but Michigan banks maintain ‘strong’ health

Michigan’s banking sector remains in good shape, despite the high-profile collapse last month of Silicon Valley Bank in California and New York’s Signature Bank that gave rise to concern about the state of the industry.

Overall, “the banking industry here in Michigan is strong,” Patricia Herdon, chief policy officer for the Michigan Bankers Association, told state lawmakers during a recent presentation to the House Financial Services Committee.

Herdon noted that the state’s top banking regulator, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox, offered the same assessment in recent testimony to legislative committees on the state budget.

“It is not just our opinion, but that of our regulator as well,” Herdon said.

