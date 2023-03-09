Accounting firm makes new addition to principal group

A public accounting, technology and business advisory firm added a wealth management professional to its team.

Maner Costerisan, a Lansing-based firm with an office in Cascade Township, said it appointed Jennifer “Jen” Danko as a principal in its tax department.

In her new role, Danko will work with Maner Wealth — the firm’s wealth management division — and support the growth of Maner’s high-net-worth client base.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jen to the principal group,” said Trey Williams, president of Maner Costerisan. “Jen’s passion and expertise in helping high-net-worth clients develop holistic tax strategies to achieve their personal and wealth transfer goals make her a great addition to the firm. Her strong skill set will help support our client’s growing tax and life planning needs.”

Danko joins the Maner team from a top-20 national accounting and consulting firm where she oversaw its trust and estate practice. She brings over 12 years of experience in estate, trust and tax consulting services for high-net-worth individuals and business owners.

“My specialty is creating synergies between a client’s tax adviser and investment counselor,” Danko said. “I am thrilled to bring this approach to Maner Wealth and implement this holistic strategy for clients that will forever change how they view these separate services.”

Danko is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Association of CPAs. In addition, she is an active member of the Greater Lansing Estate Planning Council (GLEPC), serving as president of its board of directors from 2022-23.

Danko’s appointment follows several recent promotions and changes within the Maner Costerisan team. In February, the firm announced it had promoted Maddy Henry and Jordan Smith to principal roles and also promoted several employees to senior manager positions.

“We recently promoted some very passionate and talented team members to senior roles, which highlights our firm’s commitment to growth and development,” Williams said previously. “I look forward to the continued impact these future leaders will have on our clients and the firm.”

According to leadership, Maner Costerisan added more than 40 members to its team since October 2022 and maintains more than 170 total employees between its two offices.