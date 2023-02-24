Accounting firm makes promotions, highlights commitment to growth

Several employees were promoted to senior positions at a local public accounting and business consulting firm.

Maner Costerisan, a Lansing-based firm with an office in Cascade Township, recently said it promoted Tim Bograkos to director of business development and Tyler Baker, Jon Ringlein, Kasey Roth, Wes Salisbury, Monica Terry and Bethany Verble to senior manager positions across multiple departments.

This news follows Maner Costerisan’s promotion of two accountants to the principal role at the firm at the beginning of this year.

Since October 2022, the firm has increased its team size by 40 members and also announced a merger with accounting firm Hall & Romkema, which took effect at the beginning of this year.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our talented Maner team,” said Trey Williams, president of Maner Costerisan. “Our recent merger with Hall & Romkema, combined with the addition of more than two dozen new team members since last fall, strengthens our ability to continue to serve and support our clients. We recently promoted some very passionate and talented team members to senior roles, which highlights our firm’s commitment to growth and development. I look forward to the continued impact these future leaders will have on our clients and the firm.”

Bograkos joined Maner Costerisan in 2019 and now is responsible for overseeing the company’s sales and business development strategy and increasing firm revenue.

With his new role, Baker now is a senior manager in the firm’s audit department, where he specializes in providing audit and advisory services to Maner’s governmental clients, including municipalities and school districts.

Roth and Terry also were promoted within the audit department, with Roth supporting the firm’s telecommunication, education and nonprofit clients and Terry supporting affordable housing and employee benefits plan clients.

Salisbury now helps manage Maner’s business solutions and technology department, bringing 10 years of experience to his new position.

Verble was promoted within the consulting division of the firm’s accounting and outsourced solutions department. She provides consulting, fraud and forensic services to clients of all industries.

Maner Costerisan employs more than 170 team members and is the sixth largest accounting firm headquartered in Michigan based on annual revenue, according to leadership.