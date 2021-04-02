Acrisure adds asset management division

The global insurance broker Acrisure launched a new asset management division.

Caledonia-based Acrisure said Tuesday that its new division, Acrisure Asset Management, will further diversify the company’s portfolio as it continues to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive its global distribution capabilities.

Patrick Rogers joined the Acrisure team to lead the new division. As president of Acrisure Asset Management, Rogers is now responsible for establishing this new line of business through a mix of Acrisure’s mergers and acquisitions capabilities, distribution through the existing broker network and tech-enabled AI solutions.

“This expansion into asset management is the first step in driving our innovative, tech-enabled solutions beyond our core insurance service,” said Greg Williams, co-founder, president and CEO of Acrisure. “Acrisure is leveraging our financial strength, industry expertise and global distribution power with the integration of best-in-class artificial intelligence to tech-enable and expand the traditional insurance model. We’re thrilled to have recruited a proven leader in Patrick to help us take this exciting step forward.”

To date, Acrisure has become one of the industry’s fastest-growing insurance brokers through large investments in AI and technology and delivering insurance and risk management solutions across its agency partners. By expanding into asset management, Acrisure will broaden its services and add to the capabilities offered within the industry.

“Acrisure already maintains a hugely valuable network of trusted advisers with deep and longstanding client relationships,” Rogers said. “By adding asset management to Acrisure’s repertoire of services, we are unlocking a future of opportunity for clients and advisers alike. I am beyond excited to help Greg and the team realize our ambition for Acrisure to become a world-class financial services juggernaut.”

Rogers’ 35-year career includes leading and building multibillion-dollar asset and wealth management businesses, most notably Gateway Investment Advisers and Quadrant Capital Group.

“As we continue to transform our company and tech-enable every facet of our business, we continue to recruit top talent,” Williams said. “Patrick’s expansive knowledge in the industry, proven success and commitment to supporting entrepreneurship will make him an invaluable asset to Acrisure as we take the next step in expanding our product and service offering.”