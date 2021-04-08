Acrisure hires chief innovation officer

Global insurance broker Acrisure hired the former chief analytics officer of Legendary Entertainment to advance the company’s opportunities across AI, data and analytics.

Caledonia-based Acrisure earlier this week appointed Matthew Marolda as its first chief innovation officer.

In this new role, Marolda will focus on business and growth opportunities aligned with Acrisure’s artificial intelligence (AI), data and technology platform.

“Given recent investments in our AI platform and the creation of the Acrisure Technology Group, we will benefit from a leader dedicated to connecting innovation, business opportunity and our tech-enabled strategy,” said Greg Williams, co-founder, president and CEO of Acrisure. “Each day, we are making strides in the way we use and deploy AI, machine learning and robotic processing to unlock growth, enhance client relationships and drive efficiencies. Matt’s deep expertise in these areas will help us execute on new opportunities and champion innovation in every facet of the company.”

Marolda has spent his career using data and analytics to drive strategic, marketing and creative decisions in high-profile arenas. Notably, he served as the chief analytics officer of the Burbank, California-based film production company Legendary Entertainment, founded by Thomas Tull, and as a member of the executive leadership team at Tulco Holdings, as well as president of WarnerMedia’s Applied Analytics division.

Acrisure said Marolda’s experience positions him to build on the firm’s recent momentum, including its expansion into products and services adjacent to the core insurance brokerage business, such as the recent launch of Acrisure’s asset management division.

Marolda’s hiring follows Acrisure’s announcement of a $3.4 billion capital raise in March, implying an enterprise value of $17.5 billion and validating Acrisure’s investment in AI.

“Acrisure is built to do many things — Greg’s vision and the market’s recent affirmations have demonstrated as much. In my new role, I will help pursue avenues best primed to leverage our data and AI-driven advancements to accelerate growth,” Marolda said. “By adding this position, Acrisure is further signaling its readiness to grow in both the present and future, and I welcome the opportunity to help accelerate and broaden that growth.”

Marolda earned an MBA at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, where he won the Adams Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

He also holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.