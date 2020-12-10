Acrisure unveils new tech-focused brand

A locally based top 10 global insurance brokerage unveiled a new brand identity that will emphasize its focus on artificial intelligence and technology alongside human capital.

Caledonia-based Acrisure on Tuesday announced its new logo, slogan and branding, including the renaming of its global reinsurance division.

The firm said the new brand is meant to underline its “financial strength, industry expertise and global distribution power” with the integration and deployment of “best-in-class artificial intelligence and technology,” and it is aimed at supporting Acrisure’s goal of becoming the most tech-enabled insurance broker in the world.

Acrisure said the new brand at the same time will stay true to what has fueled the company’s growth to date: the people who comprise its agency partner model, hence the new Acrisure tagline — “powered by exceptional partnerships and technology.”

The company’s new logo is an evolution of its legacy mark and is a nod to the company’s efforts to harness the power of AI.

Acrisure’s rebranding announcement builds on the company’s recent acquisition of the AI-powered insurance business, Tulco LLC. The infusion of Tulco AI into the Acrisure network already has accelerated sales development and risk intelligence across Acrisure’s portfolio, the company said. Since finalizing the acquisition, the newly formed Acrisure Technology Group developed significant business and individual risk data sets and is leveraging AI to identify opportunities and understand risks impacting Acrisure’s clients and trading partners.

As part of the rebrand, Acrisure’s global reinsurance brokerage, Beach & Associates, will become Acrisure Re and Acrisure London Wholesale, better aligning it under the Acrisure brand, the company said.

“Transforming our company has been a multiyear journey, brought full circle with best-in-class artificial intelligence talent through our recent transaction with Tulco,” said Greg Williams, co-founder, president and CEO of Acrisure. “The new brand symbolizes our commitment to tech enabling every facet of our business and is an outward display of these intentions. In addition, rebranding Beach as Acrisure Re signifies how we intend to leverage the robust talent in our reinsurance division as it fully represents Acrisure in all markets.”

Williams said the pandemic reaffirmed Acrisure’s decision to evolve its tech and AI capabilities.

“Prior to the onset of COVID-19, Acrisure recognized the strength of a digital platform, and we’ve spent considerable time and capital building a tier one tech team and deploying AI across the company. The pandemic and resulting changes to business, commerce and society at large reaffirm this decision,” he said. “Acrisure’s agency partners, employees and clients are energized by the first opportunity to incorporate AI at scale across a leading distribution platform to accelerate organic growth.”

Global reinsurance rebrand

Acrisure’s 2018 acquisition of Beach & Associates — which has employees in London; Zurich; Hamilton, Bermuda; Toronto; Burlington, North Carolina; Chicago; and New York — was its first partnership outside of North America.

The rebrand as Acrisure Re and Acrisure London Wholesale are meant to advance the company’s efforts to capitalize on value chain opportunities and connect forward-thinking underwriting capital with large quantities of risk. Acrisure’s goal is to be the most attractive platform for those who want to access risk at scale.

“Acrisure combines the strengths of a top brokerage and a leading tech company,” said Grahame Millwater, a member of the Acrisure executive team and chair of Acrisure Re. “Beach & Associates recognizes the power of going to market as Acrisure, which will create copious value across multiple industries using data and AI.”

Jason Howard, CEO of Acrisure Re, said the division has “only scratched the surface of what is possible.”

“Concepts such as advanced underwriting algorithms with predictive modeling will completely change the game for our clients and partners,” he said. “Through our evolution, we are proud to remain an employer of choice for market-leading talent seeking to translate data into insights for clients worldwide.”