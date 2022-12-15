Acrisure updates insurance leadership team

A local fintech leader reorganized its insurance leadership team.

Acrisure has seven new insurance leaders under the direction of Grahame Millwater, the company’s president of global insurance. The reorganized team is designed to power the next phase of Acrisure’s growth.

“I commend Grahame for building a leadership team that represents deep expertise across all areas of the insurance value chain, along with deep knowledge of our culture, values, and ecosystem given most are from our network of partners,” said Greg Williams, chair, co-founder and CEO of Acrisure. “This team will drive strategic areas such as operational excellence, technology deployment and adoption, and premium placement reflective of the scale and breadth of the company.”

The updated leadership team is as follows:

Matthew Kirk, president, North America, retail

Andy Schutt, head of global insurance operations

Bob Arowood, president, North America, P&C wholesale

Steve Brown, head of private risk advisors

Jason Howard, president, international

Seth Denson, head of employee benefits

Mike Natalizio, head of partner engagement and transformation

Kirk joined Acrisure earlier this year from The Hartford. Arowood also joined Acrisure this year from the company’s acquisition of Appalachian Underwriters, which Arowood formed and served as CEO.

Brown joined Acrisure in 2021 via the acquisition of Hoffman Brown. Denson and Natalizio have been with Acrisure since 2019 following acquisitions.

Howard joined Acrisure Re (formerly Beach & Associates) in 2016 and now is responsible for building out the group’s operations outside the U.S. He remains chair of Acrisure Re.

Schutt has been with Acrisure since 2005 and previously served as regional executive vice president of the Midwest region.

According to Millwater, the new team is a key opportunity for Acrisure going forward.

“Importantly, in addition to insurance expertise, this group represents deep Acrisure partner experience with individuals who have worked in the heart of our business, servicing clients,” Millwater said. “Together this team will work with Acrisure business leaders ever more closely to drive better propositions to our clients, opportunity and development for our colleagues, and value for our shareholders.”

Acrisure currently employs 14,000 team members across 16 countries and reports a total revenue of $4 billion.